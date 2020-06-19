'Send claims to avail Rs 1 cr ex-gratia for heathcare workers who died fighting COVID'

Left Menu
Authorities in Delhi have issued an order that hospitals and medical institutions should send claims for awarding of Rs 1 cr as ex gratia to beneficiaries of those heathcare workers who have died in the line of duty while fighting COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 01:40 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 01:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in Delhi have issued an order that hospitals and medical institutions should send claims for awarding Rs 1 cr as ex gratia to beneficiaries of those healthcare workers who have died in the line of duty while fighting COVID-19. The order said the decision for this was taken by the Delhi Cabinet in April.

"Recommendations of such cases by the medical superintendent, head of department, in-charge of the hospital or medical institution will be processed by the Department of Health and Family Welfare," it said. The June 16 order by the Directorate General of Health Services said these will be put through the Delhi Health Minister for approval by the Delhi Chief Minister.

It also mentioned about the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, insurance for healthcare workers. Though the two compensation packages have been announced, it has been observed that affected beneficiaries are yet to file claims, the order said.

So, all healthcare organizations throughout Delhi, both public and private, and under local bodies are to be sensitized and apprised of the two schemes so that beneficiaries can file the claim and avail the financial packages which are due to them, the order said.

