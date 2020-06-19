Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in RajouriPTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-06-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 11:42 IST
Pakistani troops shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said
"At around 1045 hours, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and resorting to intense shelling of mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district," a defence spokesperson said
"The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the spokesperson said. The firing and shelling was on till last reports came in.
