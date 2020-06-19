Indore detects 55 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 4,246

At least 55 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 4,246 in the region, a health official said on Friday. Of the 2,439 swab samples tested on Thursday, results of 55 persons were found to be positive, the official said.

Four persons, including an 80-year-old man and a 74- year-old woman, have died of the deadly infection at hospitals in the city, the official said, without providing specific dates for these casualties. With these four deaths, the toll in the district now stands at 189, he said.

The 55 fresh cases have taken the district's tally to 4,246, of which 3,149 patients have recovered from the infection, the official said. As per the official data, the district's recovery rate was nearly 74 percent, while the COVID-19 mortality rate was at 4.45 percent till Friday morning.