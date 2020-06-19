Left Menu
Forest fire triggers landmine blasts along LoC in J&K's Poonch

A massive forest fire broke out along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district triggering some landmine blasts on Friday, sources said. Few landmines exploded due to it, they said. Forest officials and the army are working to douse the fire, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-06-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 12:55 IST
Forest fire triggers landmine blasts along LoC in J&K's Poonch

A massive forest fire broke out along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district triggering some landmine blasts on Friday, sources said. There was a forest fire which spread along the LoC in the Mankote sector. Few landmines exploded due to it, they said. Forest officials and the army are working to douse the fire, they said. Landmines are planted by the security forces to prevent infiltration from across the border.

