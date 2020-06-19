Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take action against Bhim army chief for making derogatory comments against women: NCW to UP police

I respect women very much," he said in a tweet. "Let me clarify that this Twitter account was created in February 2018 and I was released from jail in September 2018.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 13:27 IST
Take action against Bhim army chief for making derogatory comments against women: NCW to UP police

The NCW has asked UP police to take action against Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad for allegedly making derogatory and defamatory statements against women. In a letter to UP DGP H C Awasthy, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission has taken cognizance of Aazad's tweets "wherein it is seen that derogatory and defamatory statements have been made against women by him".

"The commission has taken note of the rise in cyber harassment and use of derogatory statements in cyberspace against women amounts to serious offence under law," she said in the letter. In view of the above, it is requested that action shall be taken against the culprit as per the relevant provisions of law to avoid recurrence of the crime in the future, she added.

However, Aazad has clarified that the tweets were not been sent by him as he was in jail during the period. "Some tweets of hate speech on women are going viral from my account. I want to explain that I was in jail from 08/06/2017 to 14/09/2018 in the case of Saharanpur violence. These tweets belong to this period, which I do not know about. I respect women very much," he said in a tweet.

"Let me clarify that this Twitter account was created in February 2018 and I was released from jail in September 2018. Some worker gave me this account. I am a soldier of Babasaheb and respect for sister, daughters is paramount. The tweets are very wrong. I am improving the account. Jai Bhima, Jai Bharat," he said in another tweet..

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aus reports ‘malicious’ cyberattack by ‘sophisticated state-based cyber actor’: PM Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said that a sophisticated state-based cyber actor has launched a malicious attack targeting its institutions, including health, critical infrastructure and essential services holding sensit...

Government relies on scientific advice to gradually ease lockdown: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government relied on scientific advice, consultations and the experience of other countries when it made the decision to gradually ease lockdown.The President said this when he fielded oral questions from memb...

States asked to replicate initiatives taken by Karnataka for COVID-19 management

The Centre has asked all states to replicate the best practices implemented by Karnataka, which includes comprehensive contact tracing of COVID-19 cases and physical or phone-based household survey, for better management of the coronavirus ...

Civil organisations will have to disclose foreign funds -Hungary PM Orban

NGOs involved in Hungarian politics will still have to disclose their foreign donors, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, after the European Unions top court said Hungarys stance on overseas funding violated EU law. The Hungarian le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020