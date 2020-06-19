Maha: Man killed by tiger in Chandrapur forest

A 50-year-old man was allegedlykilled by a tiger at Nagbhid forest range in Maharashtra'sChandrapur district, a forest official said on Friday

Ranjendra Ganvir, a resident of Tukum, was found deadin compartment no. 634 of Nagbhid forest range in Bhramapuridivision in the early hours of the day, the official

It is suspected that the deceased was killed by atiger, he said, adding that further probe was underway.