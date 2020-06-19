Left Menu
Govt invests $399,305 in 18 projects to improve racecourse safety

The grants are made available through the Racing Safety Development Fund which provides $0.99 million annually to racecourse safety across two funding rounds.

In the interests of public safety and animal welfare Racing Minister Rt Hon Winston Peters announced today that the Government has invested $399,305 in 18 projects to improve safety at racecourses.

This year's second funding round has supported a range of infrastructure projects including greyhound track grooming machinery, a septic tank upgrade, safety running rails and training starting gates.

The fund plays an important role in supporting the safety of the racing industry for animals, staff and the wider public.

The next funding round opens for applications on 29 July 2020 and closes on 23 September 2020.

New Zealand's racing clubs, and the respective code bodies, are encouraged to apply to the Fund where there are safety improvements that need assistance.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

