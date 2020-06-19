Left Menu
Bravery of Indian soldiers killed in Galwan Valley will not be forgotten: US

The US Embassy here on Friday condoled the death of Indian soldiers, killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, and said their bravery will not be forgotten.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 14:43 IST
The US Embassy here on Friday condoled the death of Indian soldiers, killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, and said their bravery will not be forgotten. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. "The US Mission in India sends our heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers who were lost at Galwan. Their bravery and courage will not be forgotten," US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster tweeted. The casualties from the clashes on the Chinese side are not yet known. However, government sources, citing an American intelligence report, claimed the total number of soldiers killed and seriously wounded could be 35.

