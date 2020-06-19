Left Menu
Development News Edition

American Telugu Association for Farmers helps AP farmers with Tomato Challenge initiative

The American Telugu Association for Farmers (ATAFF) came up with the Tomato Challenge to help the farmers of Andhra Pradesh financially.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:25 IST
American Telugu Association for Farmers helps AP farmers with Tomato Challenge initiative
Andhra Pradesh farmers uploaded videos of their produce on social media. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The American Telugu Association for Farmers (ATAFF) came up with the Tomato Challenge to help the farmers of Andhra Pradesh financially. The farmers of the state who cultivate tomatoes were facing severe losses even after working hard. Feeling helpless and not knowing what to do with their produce, they uploaded the videos of their produce on social media.

"After learning about this, we intended to help the suffering farmers to a feasible extent and formed the ATAFF. We hope to provide a fair price to the farmers who are in dire need. We threw tomato challenges at each other, to begin with. Many accepted this challenge and came forward to help the cause," a representative of ATAFF said. "We distributed the tomatoes to the needy with the help of locals," he added.

He further said: "The total number of farmers who benefited from this initiative is 200. We purchased various vegetables like tomatoes, onions, carrots, cabbages, brinjals, green chillies and fruits like mangoes and oranges from Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam and Kurnool districts." "A total of 250 tonnes of farm produce was purchased and distributed among 60,000 needy persons which amounted to four kilogram per person," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Puja performed at Gangotri for soldiers killed in Ladakh

Teerth purohits performed puja at Gangotri on Friday for the soldiers killed in a face-off with Chinese forces at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. The teerth purohits at the Himalayan temple prayed to goddess Ganga asking for strength to the famil...

MMR vaccine might offer protection against worst COVID-19 complications, scientists say

The administration of a vaccine unrelated to the novel coronavirus, such as the one used for measles, mumps, rubella, or MMR, may serve as a preventive measure against the worst disease complications of COVID-19, scientists say. Researchers...

Putin uses WW2 anniversary to push idea of Russian-backed summit to stabilise world

President Vladimir Putin has called on the leaders of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council to make good on an agreement to hold a face-to-face summit to try to tackle the worlds problems as soon as possible. Putin made th...

Karnataka MLC polls: All seven candidates set to be elected unopposed

With seven candidates in the fray for as many berths, the legislative council elections in Karnataka is all set to be an unanimous affair. Karnataka Legislative Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi, who is the returning officer on Friday, dec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020