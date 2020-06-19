Left Menu
Delhi court grants bail to suspended J-K DSP Davinder Singh in terror attacks planning case

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh in connection with a terror case after Delhi police failed to file charge-sheet within the stipulated period.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh in connection with a terror case after Delhi police failed to file charge-sheet within the stipulated period. However, Singh will remain in prison as he is also undergoing judicial custody in a separate case of trying to terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir, which is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Special Judge Dharmender Rana granted bail to Singh and another co-accused -- Irfan Shafi Mir -- asking them to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of the like amount each. In the bail plea moved by advocate MS Khan, both of them had cited that the chargesheet had not been filed within the requisite 90 days period, as prescribed under the law, and sought statutory bail.

Singh, Mir and two other accused namely Javed Iqbal and Syed Naveed Mushtaq were arrested in connection with the case related to planning terror attacks in the national capital. The other two are currently undergoing judicial custody in the matter. Singh was suspended from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January this year, after which a special cell had brought him to Delhi from Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir. He was arrested in a case related to planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country.

According to police, the accused used to chat with other co-accused and terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen through various internet platforms. Delhi Police has filed an FIR under charges dealing with criminal conspiracy saying that the Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab youths are being trained for carrying out terror activities.

The FIR also mentioned the involvement of D-Company in funding pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations in Punjab. (ANI)

