Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB: Heavy rains cause bridge collapse in Bardhaman district

Incessant rains in Bardhaman district over the past few days have disrupted day-to-day life. A temporary bridge built between West Burdhwan and Birbhum district on Friday got washed away due to the heavy downpour causing traffic snarls.

ANI | Bardhaman (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:39 IST
WB: Heavy rains cause bridge collapse in Bardhaman district
A temporary bridge collapses in Bardhaman [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Incessant rains in Bardhaman district over the past few days have disrupted day-to-day life. A temporary bridge built between West Burdhwan and Birbhum district on Friday got washed away due to the heavy downpour causing traffic snarls. Dozens of vehicles were halted for hours and some even returned back due to the broken bridge.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over West Bengal over the next two days. In fact, isolated heavy to very heavy falls are possible over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, whereas Gangetic West Bengal may receive isolated heavy showers. These wet conditions will be caused by a combination of an east-west trough from northwest Rajasthan to Gangetic West Bengal and an east-west shear zone from Sub-Himalayan West Bengal to north Konkan across the cyclonic circulation over central India. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 150,000 -health ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia exceeded 150,000 on Friday following a rise in new infections over the past 10 days.The Saudi Ministry of Health reported 4,301 new cases on Friday, taking the total to 150,292, with 1,184 dea...

CEO of Germany's Wirecard quits after annual report delayed

The chief executive of German payment service provider Wirecard AG resigned on Friday, a day after the company announced that it was postponing its annual report again and its shares plummeted. Wirecard said in a brief statement that Markus...

Indian Railways converts 5,231 non AC coaches into COVID care centres

In order to augment the capability against COVID-19, Indian Railways has converted 5,231 non-air-conditioned coaches into isolation coaches as per the guidance document on appropriate management of suspected or confirmed cases, an official ...

Puja performed at Gangotri for soldiers killed in Ladakh

Teerth purohits performed puja at Gangotri on Friday for the soldiers killed in a face-off with Chinese forces at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. The teerth purohits at the Himalayan temple prayed to goddess Ganga asking for strength to the famil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020