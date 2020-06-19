Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 held for robbing LPG delivery agents by posing as vigilance officers in southeast Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing LPG delivery agents by posing as vigilance officers in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, police said on Friday. The complainant Umesh Singh told the police while he along with two other delivery agents were supplying cylinders in Shaheen Bagh area, four men got out of a car, approached them and introduced themselves as vigilance officers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:48 IST
2 held for robbing LPG delivery agents by posing as vigilance officers in southeast Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing LPG delivery agents by posing as vigilance officers in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, police said on Friday. The accused, who were arrested from Palwal in Haryana, have been identified as Abid (25), and Parvez Khan (21), both residents of the state, they said. The police received a complaint about the incident on Tuesday. The complainant Umesh Singh told the police while he along with two other delivery agents were supplying cylinders in Shaheen Bagh area, four men got out of a car, approached them and introduced themselves as vigilance officers. First they tried to intimidate us by levelling false allegations and then started beating the agents. They forcefully took Rs 3,000, some receipts and two cylinders before escaping, the complainant told police. "During investigation, police found that the car was owned by a person named Parvez Khan. Later, two accused -- Parvez and Abid -- were arrested from Palwal in Haryana," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. Abid used to work as a translator for Arabic languages and help people coming from Gulf countries during medical treatment at a hospital in Gurgaon, police said. He came in contact with two other men -- Salim and Neeraj. Abid told Neeraj that he was out of work and in dire need of money. Thereafter, Abid, along with Salim and Parvez, met Neeraj in Noida. They planned to rob LPG delivery agents by posing as vigilance officers, the DCP said

Two gas cylinders and one car has been recovered from their possession, police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest the other accused.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain expects decision on travel corridor with Britain soon - source

Spain expects a decision in the coming hours in its talks with Britain on whether to establish a travel corridor to avoid imposing a quarantine on travelers due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Spanish foreign ministry source said on Friday. ...

Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 150,000 -health ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia exceeded 150,000 on Friday following a rise in new infections over the past 10 days.The Saudi Ministry of Health reported 4,301 new cases on Friday, taking the total to 150,292, with 1,184 dea...

CEO of Germany's Wirecard quits after annual report delayed

The chief executive of German payment service provider Wirecard AG resigned on Friday, a day after the company announced that it was postponing its annual report again and its shares plummeted. Wirecard said in a brief statement that Markus...

Indian Railways converts 5,231 non AC coaches into COVID care centres

In order to augment the capability against COVID-19, Indian Railways has converted 5,231 non-air-conditioned coaches into isolation coaches as per the guidance document on appropriate management of suspected or confirmed cases, an official ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020