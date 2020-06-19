2 held for robbing LPG delivery agents by posing as vigilance officers in southeast Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing LPG delivery agents by posing as vigilance officers in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, police said on Friday. The accused, who were arrested from Palwal in Haryana, have been identified as Abid (25), and Parvez Khan (21), both residents of the state, they said. The police received a complaint about the incident on Tuesday. The complainant Umesh Singh told the police while he along with two other delivery agents were supplying cylinders in Shaheen Bagh area, four men got out of a car, approached them and introduced themselves as vigilance officers. First they tried to intimidate us by levelling false allegations and then started beating the agents. They forcefully took Rs 3,000, some receipts and two cylinders before escaping, the complainant told police. "During investigation, police found that the car was owned by a person named Parvez Khan. Later, two accused -- Parvez and Abid -- were arrested from Palwal in Haryana," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. Abid used to work as a translator for Arabic languages and help people coming from Gulf countries during medical treatment at a hospital in Gurgaon, police said. He came in contact with two other men -- Salim and Neeraj. Abid told Neeraj that he was out of work and in dire need of money. Thereafter, Abid, along with Salim and Parvez, met Neeraj in Noida. They planned to rob LPG delivery agents by posing as vigilance officers, the DCP said

Two gas cylinders and one car has been recovered from their possession, police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest the other accused.