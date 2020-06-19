Left Menu
Development News Edition

USAID donates USD4.5m to help South Sudan people at risk of contracting COVID-19

The funds, contributed by USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, come as confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in South Sudan are increasing daily.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:50 IST
USAID donates USD4.5m to help South Sudan people at risk of contracting COVID-19
IOM also is training Hygiene Promoters on conducting COVID-19 sensitization at community levels, including identifying key influencers and community leaders. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) this week donated USD 4.5 million to help tens of thousands of people in South Sudan at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The funds, contributed by USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, come as confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in South Sudan are increasing daily.

There are 1,830 people infected with the disease, while 32 have died since the global pandemic started. Over 1,680 others – who may have been in contact with COVID-19 sufferers – also are being monitored by authorities.

The need in South Sudan to contain the disease is crucial, especially for populations living in densely populated areas of the capital, Juba, under cramped conditions where contagion is more likely to spread. Many people living in these locations have little or no access to medical care.

These new funds will be used to provide soap, hygiene kits, household water treatment solutions, and water buckets for local communities including the displaced. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) also will be provided for health and humanitarian frontline workers—of IOM and other humanitarian organizations—who may also be at risk of exposure.

"This funding will allow frontline workers to continue combating COVID-19 in the places at greatest risk of infection," said Tina Yu, Head of the USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team here. "As a key player in the COVID-19 response, we support IOM's continued efforts to protect vulnerable communities affected by the pandemic across South Sudan."

Other uses for the funds will include improving access to affordable water, sanitation and hygiene services to communities most at risk of being infected by COVID-19. Many of these are outside of displacement camps in densely populated urban and semi-urban areas of Juba, where there is limited access to reliable water supplies.

IOM is establishing a network of shared public handwashing stations in densely populated areas that lack access to hygiene facilities, such as markets and busy transit hubs for locals, returnees and migrants.

IOM also is training Hygiene Promoters on conducting COVID-19 sensitization at community levels, including identifying key influencers and community leaders. IOM will produce radio broadcasts focusing on addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Protection issues amidst the pandemic.

"Putting in place measures to help curb the spread of the virus is extremely important as the country's frail health system would not be able to cope with a continuous upsurge of cases. This support is a clear demonstration that only through collective efforts can we fight this pandemic that knows no borders," said Jean-Philippe Chauzy, IOM South Sudan Chief of Mission. "Today the American people have demonstrated that they stand together with the people of South Sudan in the fight against COVID-19."

IOM continues to work with the authorities in South Sudan to support the National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, particularly in the areas of infection prevention and control, and water and sanitation, in light of the UN's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on access to clean water and sanitation for all.

The generous support of the US Government will enable IOM to significantly scale up its COVID-19 responses in South Sudan, which also includes screening activities in key points of entry, assessments of mobility and COVID-19 preparedness at key entry and transit hubs to inform the wider humanitarian response, the production of reusable cloth masks by beneficiaries, rumour tracking, and tailored risk communication and community engagement efforts.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain expects decision on travel corridor with Britain soon - source

Spain expects a decision in the coming hours in its talks with Britain on whether to establish a travel corridor to avoid imposing a quarantine on travelers due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Spanish foreign ministry source said on Friday. ...

Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 150,000 -health ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia exceeded 150,000 on Friday following a rise in new infections over the past 10 days.The Saudi Ministry of Health reported 4,301 new cases on Friday, taking the total to 150,292, with 1,184 dea...

CEO of Germany's Wirecard quits after annual report delayed

The chief executive of German payment service provider Wirecard AG resigned on Friday, a day after the company announced that it was postponing its annual report again and its shares plummeted. Wirecard said in a brief statement that Markus...

Indian Railways converts 5,231 non AC coaches into COVID care centres

In order to augment the capability against COVID-19, Indian Railways has converted 5,231 non-air-conditioned coaches into isolation coaches as per the guidance document on appropriate management of suspected or confirmed cases, an official ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020