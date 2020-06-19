Puja performed at Gangotri for martyred soldiers

Teerth purohits performed puja at Gangotri on Friday for the soldiers martyred along the Indo-China border in Ladakh. The teerth purohits at the Himalayan temple prayed to goddess Ganga asking for strength to the families of the martyred soldiers to bear the loss.

They also urged the Centre to ensure that their martyrdom does not go in vain and their killing is avenged, Gangotri Mandir Samiti president Suresh Semwal said. A tribute will also be paid to the martyred soldiers by lighting 108 earthen lamps at the temple, he said.

Located 18 km from the Harsil army camp, Gangotri temple in Uttarkashi district is close to the Indo-China border..