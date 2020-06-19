India-China border standoff should be resolved through dialogue: Former Tripura CM

CPI-M politburo member and former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar has suggested that the India-China border standoff should be resolved through proper dialogue between both nations. Sarkar was addressing an event organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Thursday.

"There was an unprecedented incident in the India- China border. Twenty Indian soldiers were martyred there. We pay our respects to them and express condolences to their bereaved families," Sarkar said in the programme, a video of which was made available to the media on Friday. Expressing hope that a "fast resolution" of the crisis would be beneficial for all, the veteran Left leader said, "Leaders of both the nations should initiate a dialogue and put an end to this confrontation. We hope they will take positive steps.

"All neighbouring countries should help India as good neighbours and vice versa in order to coexist. "We dont wish the confrontation to continue." Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades.