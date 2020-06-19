2 boys go fishing in river, get drowned

Kozhikode, June 19 (PTI): Two boys drowned in the nearby Korapuzha river and their bodies were fished out by the fire service personnel along with local fishermen, police said on Friday. The two had gone fishing on Thursday and did not return home, the police said.

Their parents sought police help and the fire and rescue service was informed. The body of Sabarinath (14) was recovered at the spot where they were fishing, while that of Harinand (12) was retrieved 500 metres away, they said.

It is suspected the boys would have got into the waters to swim and catch fish, they added. PTI COR RRT NVG NVG.