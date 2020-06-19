Left Menu
Two soldiers killed in Galwan Valley cremated with military honours in J’khand

Army personnel from Danapur Cantonment gave a gun salute to Ojha before his body was cremated at Dihari village. Sahibganj deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, MP Sunil Soren and others paid tributes to Ojha.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:12 IST
Two soldiers killed in Galwan Valley cremated with military honours in J'khand

Thousands of people bid a tearful adieu as mortal remains of the two soldiers killed in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley were consigned to flames with military honours in their respective native villages in Jharkhand on Friday. Gun salutes were accorded to the slain soldiers, Kundan Kumar Ojha and Ganesh Hansda, as cries of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Veer Shahid Kundan Kumar Ojha Amar Rahe' and 'Veer Shahid Ganesh Hnasda Amar Rahe' filled the air. While 21-year-old Hansda was cremated at his native Kosaphalia village in Bahrahgora block in East Singhbhum district, the mortal remains of 28-year-old Ojha was consigned at Dihari village in Sahibganj district. The two were among the 20 soldiers killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15.

Jamshedpur MP Vidyoot Baran Mahato, East Singhbhum district deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police, Army officers Lt Gen Rajiv Chopra, Colonel Niraj Kumar, Major Karan Dahiya, Captain Prashant Kumar, Lt Gen Rajiv Chopra were among those who paid their tributes to Hansda.

Sahibganj deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, MP Sunil Soren and others paid tributes to Ojha. PTI PVR SBN KK SRY.

