10,000-bed COVID facility at Delhi's Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre to open on July 1

Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre in Delhi's Chattarpur has been converted into a 10,000-bed COVID-19 care centre, which will have all the facilities for coronavirus patients and is slated to open on July 1. South Delhi District Magistrate BM Mishra said that 10 per cent of the beds will have oxygen facility and added that the beds at the facility are made of cardboard.

"We are planning for a care centre with 10,000 beds out of which 10 per cent will be oxygenated beds. Patients from various communities and districts of Delhi will come here. If anyone becomes critical, they will be sent to a super speciality centre," Mishra told ANI here. The District Magistrate said that the entire facility will be air-conditioned and meals will be provided by Radha Soami Centre.

"The centre has a big contribution in the fight against COVID-19. We are working in every area be it ambulances, medicine or storage. The beds at the facility are made out of cardboard. They come with a two-year warranty. They are easy to install and light-weight. It will not harm the mud floor or sheet that will be placed beneath them," Mishra said. Vikas Sethi, secretary of the spiritual centre in the national capital, told ANI that the facility is slated to be operational from July 1.

"It is an initiative taken by the Lieutenant Governor and the District Magistrate is looking over the whole set-up. This COVID centre will have 100 blocks and there will be 100 beds in each block. It will be operational from July 1," Sethi said. He said that the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Army and other paramilitary forces will provide doctors for the facility. There will be two doctors, along with nurses, ward boys and cleaners in every ward, he added.

"It will have 500 urinals, 450 bathrooms and 300 wheel-chairs. There are two buildings for storage, medicine for PPE kits and other belongings. The total area of the facility is 29 acres and approximately a total of 50 acres for toilets, bathrooms and parking will be given," Sethi said. Notably, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Thursday visited the centre and informed that close to 3,000 beds have also been arranged via hotels as well.

It is the estimation of the Delhi government that a total number of 15,000 beds will be required in the national capital by June 30, as per the rising trend of the number of cases. (ANI)