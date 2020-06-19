Left Menu
BSF ASI killed as speeding bike hits him in Delhi's Daryaganj area

A 55-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Border Security Force (BSF) died after he was allegedly hit by a speeding bike near Daryaganj police station in the city, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as ASI A K Pal and the incident took place on Thursday at Outer Ring Road, they said. He was crossing the road when the bike hit him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:39 IST
BSF ASI killed as speeding bike hits him in Delhi's Daryaganj area

A 55-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Border Security Force (BSF) died after he was allegedly hit by a speeding bike near Daryaganj police station in the city, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as ASI A K Pal and the incident took place on Thursday at Outer Ring Road, they said.

He was crossing the road when the bike hit him. “Pal was rushed to Sucheta Kriplani Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital during the treatment,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

On Thursday, he was deployed outside the IP Estate police station along with 11 other personnel. He was supposed to reach there by 2 pm, police said. He came in a DTC bus and was on his way to pick up his colleagues from Outer Ring Road for duty. He was hit by a speeding motorcycle, which was coming from ITO side while he was crossing the road, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and the accused rider was arrested, police added..

