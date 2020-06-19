Left Menu
Development News Edition

Without funds, ‘no choice’ but to suspend most aid flights, warns WFP

WFP has been operating such flights to some 132 countries, as travel bans and closed borders in many parts of the world have caused logistics nightmares for the delivery of humanitarian aid and personnel.

UN News | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:56 IST
Without funds, ‘no choice’ but to suspend most aid flights, warns WFP
WFP operates a network of so-called global aid hubs in China, Belgium and the United Arab Emirates, near the locations where supplies are manufactured. Image Credit: Wikipedia

A critical warning was issued by the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) on Friday, declaring that it may soon have "no choice" but to suspend "most" of its critical aid flights, because of a lack of funding.

WFP has been operating such flights to some 132 countries, as travel bans and closed borders in many parts of the world have caused logistics nightmares for the delivery of humanitarian aid and personnel.

Unless a "substantial injection of funds" is provided by donors by early July, WFP spokesperson, Elisabeth Byrs, said that it would be forced to ground most of its humanitarian air fleet by the end of next month:

"I think all the operations will be affected because you need money to get to charter a plane for passenger and medical evacuation, or to transport cargo", she told reporters in Geneva.

"I know that slowly and slowly, step by step, some commercial flights will resume and we use them as often as it's possible", but there will still be countries, especially in regions like the Middle East, "where it's badly needed", she added.

Global network

WFP operates a network of so-called global aid hubs in China, Belgium and the United Arab Emirates, near the locations where supplies are manufactured.

It also controls regional hubs in Ethiopia, Ghana, South Africa, Malaysia, Panama and Dubai.

The WFP aviation service has, over recent months, transported huge volumes of urgently-needed medical supplies – including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks and ventilators – as well as staff from scores of aid organisations. WFP also transports goods on behalf of other UN agencies and non-government organisations, by road and by sea.

Response on a scale 'never seen before'

"This is a response on a scale never seen before", said Ms Byrs, in reference to the emergency supply system, "and with the pandemic showing no signs of unabating it is crucial that the response doesn't stop now when it is needed most".

"The common service's budget of $965 million to maintain the air service until the end of the year is only 14 per cent funded. Only 178 million US$ has so far been confirmed or advanced," Ms Byrs said. Some 787 million US$ is urgently required to sustain these essential air cargo and passenger movement operations until the end of the year.

Severe consequences

WFP's Byrs warned of severe consequences should the humanitarian flights cease. Without the service, she warned that "hospitals in developing countries would not receive desperately needed medical supplies…Health centres serving pregnant women and undernourished children, would not receive life-saving nutritional products for the prevention and treatment of malnutrition."

Since 1 May, the World Food Programme has completed 375 cargo and passenger emergency flights, delivering "more than 2,500 responders from more than 80 aid organisations flown to destinations where their assistance is urgently needed". Byrs added that "I could also tell you that we have provided enough cargo to fill 120 jumbo jets, waiting to be transported in coming weeks".

As part of this system, WFP also has access to a global network of contracted air ambulances which have so far carried out nine medical evacuations of UN staff.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New French coronavirus deaths sharply down

The number of deaths in France from coronavirus infection rose by 14 on Friday to 29,617, the lowest increase in five days.But the number of new confirmed cases rose by 811 over the past 24 hours to 159,452, double the average daily number ...

Quiet 50th birthday for Rahul Gandhi, wishes pour in

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi turned 50 on Friday but chose to spend the day at home sans celebration in view of the death of Indian soldiers in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh and the coronavirus crisis. A host of ...

11 new COVID-19 fatalities in Bengal take death toll to 529; total tally of cases 13,090

West Bengal on Friday reported 11 coronavirus-related fatalities taking the death toll to 529, while the total tally of cases rose to 13,090 with 355 new instances of COVID-19 infection, a bulletin released by the state health department sa...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. Navy puts promotion on hold for carrier strike group commander after coronavirus probe -sources

The U.S. Navy is expected to announce on Friday that it is putting Rear Admiral Stuart Bakers promotion to a second star on hold following an investigation into the outbreak on board the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, where he had ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020