1,269 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 114 deaths

The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 64,068 with 1,269 new patients detected on Friday while the death toll due to the pandemic reached 3,423 with 114 deaths, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Of 114 deaths, 55 deaths were recorded between June 16-18 and the remaining 59 had occurred before June 15.

79 of these patients died due to co-morbidities, the civic body said. 401 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients in the city to 32,257.

The city now has 28,388 active patients. 791 new suspected patients were admitted to hospitals since Thursday night. The civic body also claimed that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Mumbai is 50 per cent while the growth rate of cases is 2.15 per cent.

In seven of the 24 wards in Mumbai, the case growth rate is 1.5 per cent, it said. It has conducted 2,78,790 tests as of June 16 and the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 33 days, the BMC said.

On June 1, the doubling rate was 18 days, which improved to 25 days on June 10. The municipal corporation has started a 200-oxygen beds Corona Health Center at Maharashtra Nature Park in Dharavi area for COVID-19 patients.

"Built on an area of about 2,200 square feet, the waterproofed center provides oxygen to every patient's bed," said BMC statement. Ten doctors, 15 nurses, 70 ward boys, and 70 staff have been assigned to the Centre in three shifts.

With this, dedicated COVID Care Center and dedicated COVID hospital bed capacity in Mumbai is 11,862, while Corona ICU beds capacity is 1,278, the BMC said.