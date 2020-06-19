Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,269 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 114 deaths

The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 64,068 with 1,269 new patients detected on Friday while the death toll due to the pandemic reached 3,423 with 114 deaths, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 23:41 IST
1,269 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 114 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 64,068 with 1,269 new patients detected on Friday while the death toll due to the pandemic reached 3,423 with 114 deaths, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Of 114 deaths, 55 deaths were recorded between June 16-18 and the remaining 59 had occurred before June 15.

79 of these patients died due to co-morbidities, the civic body said. 401 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients in the city to 32,257.

The city now has 28,388 active patients. 791 new suspected patients were admitted to hospitals since Thursday night. The civic body also claimed that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Mumbai is 50 per cent while the growth rate of cases is 2.15 per cent.

In seven of the 24 wards in Mumbai, the case growth rate is 1.5 per cent, it said. It has conducted 2,78,790 tests as of June 16 and the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 33 days, the BMC said.

On June 1, the doubling rate was 18 days, which improved to 25 days on June 10. The municipal corporation has started a 200-oxygen beds Corona Health Center at Maharashtra Nature Park in Dharavi area for COVID-19 patients.

"Built on an area of about 2,200 square feet, the waterproofed center provides oxygen to every patient's bed," said BMC statement. Ten doctors, 15 nurses, 70 ward boys, and 70 staff have been assigned to the Centre in three shifts.

With this, dedicated COVID Care Center and dedicated COVID hospital bed capacity in Mumbai is 11,862, while Corona ICU beds capacity is 1,278, the BMC said.

TRENDING

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Navy won't reinstate coronavirus-hit carrier captain, puts admiral's promotion on hold

The U.S. Navy will not reinstate Captain Brett Crozier after finding fault with his response to the outbreak of the coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt and is also putting an admirals promotion on hold, sources told R...

Bolton critique of Trump could define tell-all book battles

The White House fight with former national security adviser John Bolton is the latest chapter in a lengthy history of Washington book battles, yet it will likely define future cases between the US government and former employees determined ...

Vulnerable US Latino communities hard hit by COVID-19

A Hispanic immigrant working at a fast-food restaurant in North Carolina is rushed to the hospital after she contracts COVID-19. A sickened Honduran woman in Baltimore with no health insurance or immigration status avoids the doctor for two...

Meteorite-like object from sky creates panic among locals in Rajasthan's Jalore

A round object which reportedly fell from the sky in Rajasthans Jalore district on Friday morning created panic and anxiety among the locals. SHO of Sanchore police station Arvind Purohit said they received information that a sparkling obje...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020