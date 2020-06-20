Telangana records highest single-day spike of 499 COVID positive cases

Telangana recorded the highest single-day spike of 499 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as per information provided by the State government. Out of the total cases, 329 cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 129 cases were reported from Ranga Reddy, seven were reported from Jangaon, six from Mahabubnagar.

In addition, four cases each were reported from Medchal, Mancherial, Warangal-U, Nalgonda, and Nizamabad, two each from Khammam and Suryapet, and one each from Sangareddy, Jagityal, Karimnagar, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. Three new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported along with 51 discharged cases, taking the total number of deaths to 198 and discharged patients to 3,352.

At present, there are 2,976 active cases in the state. (ANI)