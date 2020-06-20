BSF shoots down drone that entered J-K's Kathua from Pakistan

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday morning shot down a drone that had entered Hiranagar sector of Kathua district from the Pakistan side, BSF sources said. According to the sources, a patrolling party of the BSF spotted the drone movement along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir and it was shot at and taken down subsequently.

In recent days, there has been a rise in unprovoked ceasefire violations from Pakistan. Pakistan on Friday had violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district and in Nowshera sector of Rajouri. (ANI)