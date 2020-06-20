Woman experiences labour pain in Shramik Special train, gives birth to baby girl in Odisha hospital

A 23-year-old woman experienced labour pain in a Shramik Special train just as it was about to reach her destination, Titlagarh railway station in Odisha's Bolangir district, and delivered a baby girl in a hospital in the town, a Railway official said. Medical personnel rushed to the aid of the woman who was travelling by the 07421 Tirupati-Nawapara Road Shramik Special and admitted her to a state-run hospital in Titlagarh, he said.

The woman, Pinki Chhatar of Ghantbahali village in Titilagarh police station area, gave birth to a baby girl in the hospital on Friday, the official said. On May 24, two women travelling in different Shramik Special trains had given birth to babies in hospitals in Titlagarh and Jharsuguda in the state.

Another 35-year-old woman from Odisha had given birth to a baby boy in the Secunderabad-Balangir Shramik Special train on May 22..