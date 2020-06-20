Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 32 new infections

Three patients were discharged from a COVID-19 care centre in the state capital on Friday and advised home quarantine for 14 days, Jampa said. The northeastern state had earlier recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on June 13 with 20 new infections.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 20-06-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 12:41 IST
Arunachal records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 32 new infections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Arunachal Pradesh registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 32 more people tested positive for it, a senior health official said on Saturday. The fresh cases raised the virus count in the northeastern state to 135 on Friday, the official said.

"The new patients, all returnees from other states, were placed under institutional quarantine. They are asymptomatic and have been admitted to COVID-19 care centres," State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, said in a health bulletin issued on Saturday. Thirteen of the new patients are from the state capital while 10 are from worst-hit Changlang district, eight from West Kameng and one from Lohit district, he said.

Of the 135 cases, 121 are active, while 14 people have recovered, the official said. Three patients were discharged from a COVID-19 care centre in the state capital on Friday and advised home quarantine for 14 days, Jampa said.

The northeastern state had earlier recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on June 13 with 20 new infections. Changlang district has the highest number of active cases, at 68, followed by the state capital (18), West Kameng (12), East Siang (9), three each in Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley, two each in Namsai and Tirap and one each in West Siang, Tawang, Longding and Lower Siang districts.

The state reported its first COVID-19 case on April 2 after a 31-year-old man, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, tested positive for the infection. He recovered and was discharged from a hospital on April 16. The state reported its second case after a gap of six weeks on May 24 when a student returning from the national capital tested positive for the deadly virus.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US sends back to India imported aluminum billets after spotting leafhopper insect

The US has sent back to India a container of imported aluminium billets after agriculture specialists spotted a green rice leafhopper in it, according to the Customs and Border Protection officials. The US Department of Agriculture confirme...

Two 'royals' in MP gain RS entry after defeat in LS polls

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh and his once arch rival and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, both belonging to two erstwhile royal families in Madhya Pradesh, have made their way to the Rajya Sabha after tasting defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabh...

Heather Locklear is engaged to longtime boyfriend Chris Heisser

Melrose Place star Heather Locklear and boyfriend Chris Heisser are engaged. Locklear, 58, and&#160;Heisser&#160;are high school&#160;sweethearts who rekindled their romance years ago.A source close to the couple told People magazine that t...

UK to conclude England's 2-metre COVID-19 rule review soon -minister

Britains government will announce in the coming days whether it will reduce its two-metre social distancing rule for England, a minister said. Many employers, especially in the hospitality and leisure sectors, have said the rule that people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020