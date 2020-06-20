Arunachal records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 32 new infections

Arunachal Pradesh registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 32 more people tested positive for it, a senior health official said on Saturday. The fresh cases raised the virus count in the northeastern state to 135 on Friday, the official said.

"The new patients, all returnees from other states, were placed under institutional quarantine. They are asymptomatic and have been admitted to COVID-19 care centres," State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, said in a health bulletin issued on Saturday. Thirteen of the new patients are from the state capital while 10 are from worst-hit Changlang district, eight from West Kameng and one from Lohit district, he said.

Of the 135 cases, 121 are active, while 14 people have recovered, the official said. Three patients were discharged from a COVID-19 care centre in the state capital on Friday and advised home quarantine for 14 days, Jampa said.

The northeastern state had earlier recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on June 13 with 20 new infections. Changlang district has the highest number of active cases, at 68, followed by the state capital (18), West Kameng (12), East Siang (9), three each in Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley, two each in Namsai and Tirap and one each in West Siang, Tawang, Longding and Lower Siang districts.

The state reported its first COVID-19 case on April 2 after a 31-year-old man, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, tested positive for the infection. He recovered and was discharged from a hospital on April 16. The state reported its second case after a gap of six weeks on May 24 when a student returning from the national capital tested positive for the deadly virus.