Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two 'royals' in MP gain RS entry after defeat in LS polls

Singh, who had contested the last Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal, had lost to BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur, while Scindia had unsuccessfully contested the polls to the Lower House of the Parliament from Guna constituency, considered the pocketborough of his family. The entry into the Rajya Sabha of these two influential leaders from the state comes three months after the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-06-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 13:45 IST
Two 'royals' in MP gain RS entry after defeat in LS polls

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh and his once arch rival and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, both belonging to two erstwhile royal families in Madhya Pradesh, have made their way to the Rajya Sabha after tasting defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh is a descendant of the royal family of Raghogarh, while Scindia, who was once among Rahul Gandhi's closest of aides, is a scion of the erstwhile princely state of Gwalior.

Singh and Scindia are known as 'Raja' and 'Maharaja', respectively, for their royal lineage. Singh, who had contested the last Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal, had lost to BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur, while Scindia had unsuccessfully contested the polls to the Lower House of the Parliament from Guna constituency, considered the pocketborough of his family.

The entry into the Rajya Sabha of these two influential leaders from the state comes three months after the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government. Till early this year, Singh and Scindia were being seen as Congress's candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls from the state.

Considering Congress's strength in the House when the the party was in power in the state (during the previous Kamal Nath government), both of them could have won the seats easily. Congress insiders say that both the leaders wanted their names on top in the pecking order of their party's nominee list.

Scindia was averse to the idea of playing second fiddle to Digvijaya Singh as fearing that the latter's camp could rock his boat, the party sources said. Scindia wanted to be the first preference candidate of the Congress, they said.

The BJP sensed an opportunity there and decided to exploit the rift between the two leaders. Following their differences, the Congress's central leadership intervened and tried to broker peace between them, but in vain, a top party leader said on condition of anonymity.

Reportedly, Scindia had long been upset with the Congress, as he believed that former chief minister Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh were working in tandem to sideline him. Senior Congress leader Dipak Babaria said that when he was party general secretary in-charge of MP, both Singh and Scindia were assured nominations for the Rajya Sabha seats.

"At that time, we had numbers on our side. And both of them could have sailed through. The reservations that Scindia had in his mind had also been cleared," he said. Howevre, Scindia finally left the Congress in March and joined the saffron party. Soon after, 22 Congress MLAs, many of whom loyal to him, resigned, which reduced the Congress to a minority in the state. Their move cleared the way for BJP to come to power in MP.

Kamal Nath resigned as chief minister on March 20 and BJP installed Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the CM once again. Political observers say that the tussle between Digvijaya Singh and Scindia was one of the reasons behind the fall of the 15-month-old Congress government in the state.

Scindia had later said in Bhopal that he left the Congress as he was slighted there. After his entry into BJP, which could have otherwise won only one Rajya Sabha seat from the state in th polls held on Friday, ended up winning two.

Speculation is rife that the BJP might reward Scindia with a cabinet berth in the Union ministry. Digvijaya Singh, too, has made it to the Upper House despite rumblings in sections of the party, especially the young turks.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Zanardi in serious but stable condition following handbike accident

Former Formula One driver and twice Champ Car champion Alex Zanardi remained in serious condition in intensive care on Saturday after suffering severe head injuries in a road accident while racing his handbike in Italy the day before. The 5...

Babies with COVID-19 may have only mild illness, mostly with fever: Study

Researchers, including an Indian-origin scientist, have shown that infants under 90 days of age who tested positive for COVID-19 tend to be well, with little or no respiratory symptoms. According to the study, published in The Journal of...

Bryce Dallas won't work in 'The Help' if it is made today

Actor Bryce Dallas Howard says she wouldnt star in Tate Taylors 2011 movie The Help if it is made once again. The film, which also featured Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone and Jessica Chastain, was based on Kathryn Stocketts 2009 n...

NDA widens gap with Opposition in Rajya Sabha

The NDA is now comfortably placed in the Rajya Sabha after the biennial election as the BJPs strong numbers in the assemblies and defection from the Opposition resulted in the saffron party having 86 seats in the House and the Congress mere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020