Woman experiences labour pain in Shramik Special train, gives birth to baby girl in Odisha hospital

The woman, Pinki Chhatar of Ghantbahali village in Titlagarh police station area, gave birth to a baby girl in the hospital, he said. This was the sixth case of a migrant woman giving birth to her child after experiencing labour pain in a Shramik Special train under the ECoR's jurisdiction, the official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-06-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 14:36 IST
A 23-year-old woman experienced labour pain in a Shramik Special train just as it was about to reach her destination, Titlagarh railway station in Odisha's Bolangir district, and later gave birth to a baby girl in a hospital in the town, a Railway official said. A medical team led by a doctor was dispatched from an East Coast Railway (ECoR) hospital to the railway station in an ambulance on Friday after railway staff on board the train informed the authorities concerned that a passenger was experiencing labour pain, he said.

The health personnel attended to the woman after the arrival of 07421 Tirupati-Nawapara Road Shramik Special train at the station and admitted her to the hospital, the official said. The woman, Pinki Chhatar of Ghantbahali village in Titlagarh police station area, gave birth to a baby girl in the hospital, he said.

This was the sixth case of a migrant woman giving birth to her child after experiencing labour pain in a Shramik Special train under the ECoR's jurisdiction, the official said. On May 24, two women travelling in different Shramik Special trains had given birth to babies in hospitals in Titlagarh and Jharsuguda in the state.

Another 35-year-old woman from Odisha had given birth to a baby boy on board the Secunderabad-Balangir Shramik Special train on May 22. The ECoR had earlier this month announced it will give gifts, in cash or kind, to babies born on board Shramik Special trains.

However, Chhatar's baby will not be eligible for the gift as she was born in a hospital..

