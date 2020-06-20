Left Menu
Development News Edition

588 flights operated under Lifeline Udan: Hardeep Singh Puri

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday informed that 588 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private carriers to transport essential medical supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 15:41 IST
588 flights operated under Lifeline Udan: Hardeep Singh Puri
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri during press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday informed that 588 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private carriers to transport essential medical supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. "Lifeline Udan has seen 588 flights so far and has carried over 940 tonnes of cargo. The cargo essentially covered COVID-19 related reagents, enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits, PPEs, masks, gloves, medicines and other accessories and cargo requisitioned by state and UT governments," Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

"Lifeline Udan has received excellent support from state government and other stakeholders," he added. The minister said that the government is planning to add more flights in Vande Bharat Mission in 3rd and 4th phase.

"The government of India is planning for additional flights under Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate Indians. Under third and fourth phase, 300 flights extra will be run by Air India," Puri said. "Around 750 odd flights have been offered to Domestic Private Carriers. Around 40-odd flights already scheduled by private operators. Flights which may be operated by foreign carriers for Indians stranded in Latin America and some parts of Africa in collaboration with Air India," he added.

He said that 2,75,000 Indians stranded in foreign countries have been brought back to native country safely so far. The Minister informed that 1,09,000 Indians were brought back to country under Vande Bharat Mission by national carrier Air India while private airlines and carriers by other countries also brought 1,43,000 Indians.

"Thousands of Indians were brought through land and sea routes. Overall 2,75,000 Indians have been brought safely to country," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyzstan tightens coronavirus restrictions after increase in new cases

Kyrgyzstan has shut down public transport in the capital Bishkek and the routes between all of its provinces until Monday, Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said on Saturday. The move came as the number of new coronavirus cases in the Central...

Nagaland reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 201

Nagaland on Saturday confirmed three new COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally of positive cases to 201. Out of the three new cases, two are from Kohima and one is from Dimapur.The states total number of cases stands at 201, including 76 a...

Pope, in first post-lockdown audience, thanks Italian doctors

Pope Francis on Saturday held his first audience for a group of people since Italy lifted its coronavirus lockdown, granting it to health workers from the Italian region most affected by the pandemic.You were one of the supporting pillars o...

Hong Kong kickstarts unofficial memorandum to stop China from imposing national security law

As China sets to impose its national security law in Hong Kong despite several protests and worldwide condemnation, students and labor unions here have started an unofficial referendum among members on whether to stage a walkout. According ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020