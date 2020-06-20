Left Menu
Development News Edition

Order deputing govt teachers in Phagwara to check illegal mining withdrawn

"We demand that this order should be withdrawn immediately or else will launch an agitation," said Punia. SAD's senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema dubbed this order as "shameful" and demanded from the state government to withdraw the same. "After distilleries, now Punjab govt deputes teachers at various police nakas to stop sand mining.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-06-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 15:44 IST
Order deputing govt teachers in Phagwara to check illegal mining withdrawn

Facing criticism from teachers and opposition party SAD, authorities in Punjab's Phagwara on Saturday withdrew its order of deputing government schoolteachers to check illegal mining. More than 20 government teachers had been deputed to keep a check on trucks and trolleys, carrying sand, during night hours, according to the teachers' association.

This came a month after the Gurdaspur administration deputed government teachers at distilleries and breweries to keep a check on the supply of liquor. That order was also withdrawn following stiff opposition from teachers. According to an order issued by the Phagwara Sub-Divisional Magistrate, a team of teachers have been formed to check trucks and trolleys, carrying sand, coming from various entry points into Phagwara sub-division in order to stop illegal mining.

Phagwara is in Punjab's Kapurthala district. Their duty hours were 9 pm till 1 am, as per the order. Teachers, along with police officials, were also asked to send a detailed report of vehicles every da to the concerned authorities.

However, following opposition from the teachers' association and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the order was cancelled on Saturday. "We strongly oppose the decision to depute government teachers to check illegal mining," Democratic Teachers' Front (Punjab) President Davinder Singh Punia said prior to the withdrawal of order.

He had feared that the unarmed teachers could be attacked by those who indulge in illegal mining business. "We demand that this order should be withdrawn immediately or else will launch an agitation," said Punia.

SAD's senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema dubbed this order as "shameful" and demanded from the state government to withdraw the same. "After distilleries, now Punjab govt deputes teachers at various police nakas to stop sand mining. Timings from 9 PM to 01 AM. One fails to understand that why time and again govt is exposing teachers to liquor & sand mafia ? This shameful order should be withdrawn immediately," Cheema tweeted.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyzstan tightens coronavirus restrictions after increase in new cases

Kyrgyzstan has shut down public transport in the capital Bishkek and the routes between all of its provinces until Monday, Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said on Saturday. The move came as the number of new coronavirus cases in the Central...

Nagaland reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 201

Nagaland on Saturday confirmed three new COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally of positive cases to 201. Out of the three new cases, two are from Kohima and one is from Dimapur.The states total number of cases stands at 201, including 76 a...

Pope, in first post-lockdown audience, thanks Italian doctors

Pope Francis on Saturday held his first audience for a group of people since Italy lifted its coronavirus lockdown, granting it to health workers from the Italian region most affected by the pandemic.You were one of the supporting pillars o...

Hong Kong kickstarts unofficial memorandum to stop China from imposing national security law

As China sets to impose its national security law in Hong Kong despite several protests and worldwide condemnation, students and labor unions here have started an unofficial referendum among members on whether to stage a walkout. According ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020