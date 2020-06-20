Assn wants physical sittings to be stopped till June 30 as cop tests positive

The Kerala High Court Advocates Association (KHCAA) on Saturday requested Chief Justice S Manikumar to discontinue the physical sittings and filings till June 30 following the court visit of a policeman who tested positive for COVID-19 three days ago. The association said the court's reopening may be considered based on the results of tests of primary contacts of the person who is now tested positive.

"The consideration of admission matters on video conferencing can be continued...," it said. The police officer of Kalamassery police station had visited the High Court on Wednesday.

Based on reports regarding his contacts in the High Court, it has been decided that some liaison officers of Advocate General Office and the Special GP (Vigilance) has been advised to go into quarantine and one of the judges of the High Court has also decided to go into quarantine by his choice. In a letter to Chief Justice S Manikumar, the KHCAA office-bearers said, "While the possibilities of further contacts for the officer who came to the Court are less, we may not be able to exhaustively list out all possible contacts of the said person." "Further, secondary contacts, ie.primary contacts of the persons who are now in quarantine also cannot be assessed with any kind of certainty.

In such circumstances, continuing with physical sitting would be very risky at this juncture," the KHCAA said and requested the Chief Justice to discontinue the physical sittings and physical filings in the High Court till June 30. The association said the court's reopening may be considered based on results of tests of primary contacts of the person who is now tested positive.

"... to enable consideration of all matters a few division benches also may be constituted on video conferencing," the letter said.