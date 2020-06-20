Virus: Nashik traders to keep markets closed from June 21-28

Virus: Nashik traders to keep markets closed from June 21-28PTI | Nashik | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:48 IST
Traders in Nashik in Maharashtraon Saturday decided to keep markets and shops closed from June21 to June 28 to contain the coronavirus outbreak
In a meeting held on Saturday, it was agreed upon thatmarkets in Main Road area, CBS, Shalimar, Ravivar Karanja,Kapad Bazaar, Old Nashik, Dahipul, Kanade Maruti Lane, SarafBazaar, Ashok Stambh and MG Road will remain closed till nextSunday, a functionary of a traders' association said
As on Friday night, Nashik city accounted for 1,051 ofthe district's 2,516 COVID-19 cases.
- READ MORE ON:
- Old Nashik
- Ravivar Karanja
- Kapad Bazaar
- CBS
- Dahipul
- Kanade Maruti Lane
- MG Road
ALSO READ
Class 10, 12 students with special needs availing scribe facility can skip pending board exams: CBSE
COVID-19: CBSE to be ready with rationalised curriculum within a month, says board chairman
Plea in SC seeks quashing of CBSE notification for conducting remaining exams of class XII
Scrap pending CBSE board exams, mark students on previous internal assessment: Sisodia to HRD Min
Union HRD Minister holds review meeting with CBSE, NTA over current education scenario