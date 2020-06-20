Virus: Nashik traders to keep markets closed from June 21-28

Traders in Nashik in Maharashtraon Saturday decided to keep markets and shops closed from June21 to June 28 to contain the coronavirus outbreak

In a meeting held on Saturday, it was agreed upon thatmarkets in Main Road area, CBS, Shalimar, Ravivar Karanja,Kapad Bazaar, Old Nashik, Dahipul, Kanade Maruti Lane, SarafBazaar, Ashok Stambh and MG Road will remain closed till nextSunday, a functionary of a traders' association said

As on Friday night, Nashik city accounted for 1,051 ofthe district's 2,516 COVID-19 cases.