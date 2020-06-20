3 Punjab residents held with over 32 kg poppy straw in Jammu
Three Punjab residents were arrested on Saturday after 32.9 kg of poppy straw was recovered from their truck near here, police said. A police team intercepted the Punjab-bound truck at Jhajjar Kotli on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and found its number plate replaced with a Jammu and Kashmir registration number, a police official said. He said a thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 32.9 kg of poppy straw which was concealed in a specially designed cavity inside the vehicle. Truck driver Amanpreet Singh, co-driver Hira Singh and helper Lovepreet Singh, all residents of Gurdaspur in Punjab, were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the spokesperson said.
