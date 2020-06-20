Left Menu
Development News Edition

India completes construction of key bridge close to Shyok-Galwan rivers' meeting point in Eastern Ladakh

The construction of a strategically important bridge on the Shyok river in Eastern Ladakh area, close to Shyok-Galwan rivers' meeting point, has been completed, Indian Army sources said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 18:15 IST
India completes construction of key bridge close to Shyok-Galwan rivers' meeting point in Eastern Ladakh
Confluence of Galwan and Shyok river in Eastern Ladakh. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The construction of a strategically important bridge on the Shyok river in Eastern Ladakh area, close to Shyok-Galwan rivers' meeting point, has been completed, Indian Army sources said on Saturday. According to sources, the bridge is not on the track moving to Patrolling Point 14.

A bridge has been completed on the Shyok River in the Eastern Ladakh area, very close to Shyok-Galwan rivers' meeting point, sources said. The development comes amid border tension with China over the Galwan valley incident.

Several Major General-level talks between India and China have been held to resolve the issues related to the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan area on June 15-16. At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in a violent face-off which happened in Ladakh's Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BMC sets up special COVID-19 hospital with 1,000 beds in Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has set up a special COVID-19 hospital with 1,000 beds in Richardson and Cruddas engineering company premises in Byculla, Mumbai, said BMC.Out of 1,000 beds, 300 are ICU intensive care unit beds with o...

FC Goa rope in promising defender Sanson Pereira

Indian Super League side FC Goa on Saturday announced the signing of promising 22-year-old defender Sanson Pereira from Salgaocar SC on a two year deal. A left-back by trade, the youngster joins the Gaurs after impressing everyone with his ...

Haryana school teacher among two arrested for creating fake websites of FCI

Two men, including a school teacher, were arrested for allegedly creating fake websites of the Food Corporation of India FCI and trying to dupe job seekers by putting up fake recruitment advertisements, police said on Saturday. The accused ...

India completes construction of key bridge close to Shyok-Galwan rivers' meeting point in Eastern Ladakh

The construction of a strategically important bridge on the Shyok river in Eastern Ladakh area, close to Shyok-Galwan rivers meeting point, has been completed, Indian Army sources said on Saturday. According to sources, the bridge is not on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020