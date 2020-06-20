Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Kulgam

A militant was killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Likhdipora in the south Kashmir district following specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. As the forces were searching the area, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, in which a militant was killed, the official said. He said the identity and group affiliation of the militant is being ascertained. The operation is going on, the official added.