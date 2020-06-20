Left Menu
Development News Edition

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan will play important role in making India self-reliant: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the central government is fully committed to the development of villages and the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will play an important role in making India self-reliant.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 18:54 IST
Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan will play important role in making India self-reliant: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the central government is fully committed to the development of villages and the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will play an important role in making India self-reliant. "The Modi government is fully committed to the development of our villages, the livelihood and self-respect of the migrant workers and the poor. Under the leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will play an important role in making the country a 'self-reliant India'," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

He said that people will be provided employment near their homes based on their skills under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan. "Earlier, people used to go to the city in search of employment but now through 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan', they will be provided employment near their homes based on their skills. Their skills will be used in the development of the rural sector, which will give more strength to the rural economy," he said.

In another tweet, Shah said that Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan will cover 116 districts across six states. "Villages of 116 districts across six states will be part of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan. In order to provide employment and inclusive development opportunities in rural India, 25 such works or schemes, which are being run by the government, will be added under this campaign," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan through video conferencing. The initiative, with a duration of 125 days, will work in mission mode and involve focused implementation of 25 categories of works or activities in 116 districts, each with a large concentration of returnee workers in six states -- Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha.

The Prime Minister, in his speech, credited workers for giving him the idea of starting this scheme. The launch of the event was attended by Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo accuses UN body of hypocrisy after condemnation of U.S. police brutality

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the United Nations Human Rights Council of hypocrisy on Saturday after the organization condemned racism and police brutality in the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapoli...

LG's apprehensions resolved in SDMA meeting, home-isolation for COVID-19 patients to continue in Delhi

After State Disaster Management Authority SDMA meeting on Saturday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Lieutenant General Anil Baijals apprehensions regarding home-isolation for COVID-19 patients have been resolved, and th...

Ready to deal with any situation along LAC: IAF Chief Bhadauria

The Indian Air Force is well prepared and suitably deployed to counter any security challenges along the border with China, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Saturday as a deadly clash between troops of the countries in eastern Ladakh...

AP reports 491 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Amaravati, June 20 PTI Coronavirus cases went past the 8,000-mark in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday as 491 were added anew, taking the total to 8,452, even as the death toll rose to 101 with five fresh casualties. The latest Covid-19 bulletin s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020