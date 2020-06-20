Left Menu
Telangana CM to visit martyred colonel s family on June 22

During the visit, the chief minister would hand over a cheque for Rs 5 crore as ex-gratia to the bereaved as was announced by him on June 18, he said Besides, the state government would give Babus widow a job and a residential plot, Reddy told PTI. The family appreciated the Chief Minister's gesture of announcing Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the 19 other deceased, he added.

Babu was among the 20 soldiers who got killed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh during a clash with Chinese troops in the first such incident involving fatalities after a gap of 45 years. Image Credit: ANI

He is survived by wife, a daughter and son.

