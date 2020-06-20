Telangana CM to visit martyred colonel s family on June 22

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will visit the family of Colonel Santosh Babu who was killed by Chinese troops on June 22, state Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy said on Saturday. During the visit, the chief minister would hand over a cheque for Rs 5 crore as ex-gratia to the bereaved as was announced by him on June 18, he said Besides, the state government would give Babu's widow a job and a residential plot, Reddy told PTI.

The family appreciated the Chief Minister's gesture of announcing Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the 19 other deceased, he added. Babu was among the 20 soldiers who got killed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh during a clash with Chinese troops in the first such incident involving fatalities after a gap of 45 years.

He is survived by wife, a daughter and son.