Goa COVID-19 count now 754, Xirent 2nd micro-containment zone

Goa on Saturday reported 29 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count in the coastal state to 754, an official said. The North Goa administration declared Xirent ward in Chimbel village near Panaji as a a micro-containment zone and restrained movement of people there after several cases were reported, an official said.

Earlier, Mangor Hill in Vasco and Morlem were declared as containment zones, and Baina as a micro-containment zone. "On Saturday, 29 new cases were reported, while 11 people were discharged, leaving the state with 625 active cases," the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 754, new cases: 29, deaths: nil, discharged: 129, active cases 625, Samples tested till date: 51,404..