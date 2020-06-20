Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Rajouri district

Pakistani troops on Saturday shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, drawing strong retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said. There was no immediate report of any casualty, he said. "At about 6.45 PM, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector. The Army is retaliating befittingly," the spokesperson said

The cross-border shelling was going on when last reports were received, he added