Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Rajouri district
Pakistani troops on Saturday shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, drawing a strong retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said."At about 6.45 PM, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-06-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 21:44 IST
Pakistani troops on Saturday shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, drawing strong retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said. There was no immediate report of any casualty, he said. "At about 6.45 PM, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector. The Army is retaliating befittingly," the spokesperson said
The cross-border shelling was going on when last reports were received, he added
