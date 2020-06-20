Tripura: COVID-19 tally rises to 1,186 with 27 new cases; officials say no community transmission

With 27 new cases, Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,186, nearly two months after the state was declared coronavirus free by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, officials said on Saturday. Returnees from other states have also contributed to the spurt in the coronavirus cases in Tripura, they said.

"Many people, including security force personnel, who entered the state during the lockdown, were infected with the virus," Director of Health and Family Welfare, Radha Debbarma told PTI. More than 20,000 people have entered Tripura through various modes of transport since the lockdown was announced in March, the officials said.

Debbarma, however, asserted that there was no community transmission in the state due to strict enforcement of lockdown norms and cooperation of people. She said wherever the slightest possibility of community transmission was found, containment zones were created to check contagion.

Three blocks in Sonamura subdivision in the worst-affected Sipahijala district were recently declared containment zones. There are 19 such zones in the state at present, officials said. A total of 657 people have so far recovered from COVID-19, reducing the number of active cases in the state to 529, they said.

"Out of 1,279 samples tested for COVID-19, 27 were found positive. The count includes South Dist: 19, Gomati Dist: 3, West Dist: 3, Unokoti Dist: 2," Deb had tweeted on Friday. In late April, he had said Tripura was free from the clutches of the deadly virus.

"Our State has become coronavirus-free. I request everyone to maintain social distancing and follow government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe," the chief minister had tweeted on April 23..