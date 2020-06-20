Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura: COVID-19 tally rises to 1,186 with 27 new cases; officials say no community transmission

With 27 new cases, Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,186, nearly two months after the state was declared coronavirus free by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, officials said on Saturday.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 20-06-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 21:47 IST
Tripura: COVID-19 tally rises to 1,186 with 27 new cases; officials say no community transmission

With 27 new cases, Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,186, nearly two months after the state was declared coronavirus free by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, officials said on Saturday. Returnees from other states have also contributed to the spurt in the coronavirus cases in Tripura, they said.

"Many people, including security force personnel, who entered the state during the lockdown, were infected with the virus," Director of Health and Family Welfare, Radha Debbarma told PTI. More than 20,000 people have entered Tripura through various modes of transport since the lockdown was announced in March, the officials said.

Debbarma, however, asserted that there was no community transmission in the state due to strict enforcement of lockdown norms and cooperation of people. She said wherever the slightest possibility of community transmission was found, containment zones were created to check contagion.

Three blocks in Sonamura subdivision in the worst-affected Sipahijala district were recently declared containment zones. There are 19 such zones in the state at present, officials said. A total of 657 people have so far recovered from COVID-19, reducing the number of active cases in the state to 529, they said.

"Out of 1,279 samples tested for COVID-19, 27 were found positive. The count includes South Dist: 19, Gomati Dist: 3, West Dist: 3, Unokoti Dist: 2," Deb had tweeted on Friday. In late April, he had said Tripura was free from the clutches of the deadly virus.

"Our State has become coronavirus-free. I request everyone to maintain social distancing and follow government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe," the chief minister had tweeted on April 23..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Third arrest in Punjab's Behbal Kalan police firing incident

A Punjab police SIT, probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents, on Saturday said it has arrested another person on the charge of conspiring with other accused in fabricating the self-defence theory. Pankaj Bansal o...

U.S. prosecutor who has investigated Trump lawyer refuses to resign

A top U.S. federal prosecutor whose office has been investigating President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, refused to step down after the administration abruptly said late on Friday it was replacing him. The standoff marks...

Ker CM slams state Cong chief's jibe at health minister

As the state Congress chief stuck to his Covid Rani jibe against health minister K K Shailaja and refused to apologise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed the remarks as anti-women and an attempt to target one leading the b...

29 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal, tally now at 657

Twenty-nine people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 657 in the state, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from Hamirpur district four each from Kangra and Shi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020