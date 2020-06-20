Consensus on cancellation of kanwar yatra: U'khand CM
The matter was discussed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat with his Uttar Pradesh and Haryana counterparts via video-conference. All of them agreed that the annual kanwar yatra, which sees a huge congregation of Shiva devotees in Haridwar, should be cancelled this year.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 20-06-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 21:53 IST
The chief ministers of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Saturday arrived at a consensus to cancel the Kanwar yatra this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The matter was discussed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat with his Uttar Pradesh and Haryana counterparts via video-conference.
All of them agreed that the annual Kanwar yatra, which sees a huge congregation of Shiva devotees in Haridwar, should be cancelled this year. Saints and seers are also in favour of the yatra being cancelled to prevent huge gatherings of kanwariyas in Haridwar.
The chief minister said he had also spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah, who advised him to take a decision after thinking over it. Rawat will soon speak to the chief ministers of Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan over the issue.
ALSO READ
Committee to decide on induction of those who intends to join Congress from other parties in Karnataka: Shivakumar
Amit Shah's Bihar rally amid 'crisis of the century' nothing but 'political vulturism': Tejashwi
RJD leaders protest against Amit Shah's rally
BJP's preparation in full gear for virtual rally of Amit Shah for Bihar
Cong slams BJP for organising Amit Shah's virtual rally in Bihar amid COVID-19