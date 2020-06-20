MP: Medical team abused, attacked in COVID-19 victim's village

A medical team was attacked on Saturday afternoon in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh when it arrived to collect samples of the family of a COVID-19 victim, police said. The incident took place in Jafrabad village in Indore's Mhow tehsil and probe was underway after the medical team filed a complaint, said Manpur police station in charge Hitendra Rathore.

Medical team in charge Prabha Kharve in her complaint said a resident of Ayodhya ward of the village had died on Friday and his report returned positive for coronavirus on Saturday. When the team reached the village for contact tracing and collection of samples for testing, a man arrived and abused them and threw stones along with some others, the complaint stated.

"We want strict action in this matter or else it will be tough for us to work during the outbreak," Kharve said..