29 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal, tally now at 657

Twenty-nine people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 657 in the state, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from Hamirpur district; four each from Kangra and Shimla; three each from Una and Solan; two from Sirmaur; and one each from Bilaspur and Kullu, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

The state has reported seven deaths due to the coronavirus, the officials said. Most of the fresh 29 cases have recently returned from other states.

In Hamirpur, all the 11 fresh cases -- nine men and two women -- were institutionally quarantined after they recently returned from Delhi, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said. In Shimla, two of the four fresh cases including a seven-year-old child recently returned from Delhi while one each from Rajasthan's Bharatput and Haryana's Gurugram, a district official said, adding the parents of the seven-year-old child had already tested positive.

In Kangra, four people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said. Two of them recently returned from Delhi while the other two were primary contacts of a COVID-19 patient, he added.

In Kullu, a Delhi returned 26-year-old youth tested positive for the novel coronavirus, SP Gaurav Singh said. He was institutionally quarantined since his arrival from Delhi on June 12, the official added.

Twenty patients -- 14 in Kangra, two each in Bilaspur, Shimla and Una -- recovered from the disease on Saturday, he added. With this, 405 people have so far recovered from the infection, while 11 have migrated out of the state, the officials said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 232, Dhiman said. Hamirpur has the highest number of active coronavirus cases in the state at 56, followed by Kangra at 55, Solan at 40, Una at 31, Shimla at 14, Sirmaur at 13, Bilaspur at 9, Chamba at 8, Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur two each. PTI DJI CK