Left Menu
Development News Edition

Third arrest in Punjab's Behbal Kalan police firing incident

A Punjab police SIT, probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents, on Saturday said it has arrested another person on the charge of conspiring with other accused in fabricating the self-defence theory.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-06-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 22:57 IST
Third arrest in Punjab's Behbal Kalan police firing incident

A Punjab police SIT, probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents, on Saturday said it has arrested another person on the charge of conspiring with other accused in fabricating the self-defence theory. Pankaj Bansal of Faridkot-based Pankaj Motors was held, police said.

This is the second arrest in a week, and the third till date, in the 2015 case, said police. Former Senior Superintendent of Police Moga Charanjit Sharma, the main accused, and his associate Sohail Singh Brar had already been arrested by the SIT in Behbal Kalan firing case.

Pankaj Bansal, who had an automobile workshop in Faridkot at the time of the incident, has been arrested for fabricating a false defence theory by intentionally aiding the accused, said Inspector General of Police and SIT chief investigator, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh in an official release. The accused will be produced in the court on Sunday.

The SIT probe found that Pankaj Bansal played a key role in the facilitating accused in creating fake evidence in the case after the police firing incident. Police firing incidents had taken place at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura in 2015. Two persons were killed in police firing on anti-sacrilege protesters at Behbal Kalan. The protests had taken place following the incidents of desecration of religious texts.

SIT investigations revealed that the police team which had opened fire at protesters had allegedly hatched a conspiracy theory of self-defence. They fabricated evidence by creating fake bullet marks on the pilot gypsy of the then Moga SSP to support their self-defence theory.

The accused had claimed that it was after a mob of protesters had allegedly fired at the vehicle, the police retaliated in self defence..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trumps campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus. The campaigns communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said in a statement that quar...

Yoga and health complement each other: CM Adiyanath

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the ancient practice and health complement each other. Immunity increases by practising yoga. If the immunity system of a person is stro...

Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without quarantine

Spain said on Saturday it would allow in British tourists from Sunday without requiring them to spend two weeks in quarantine, opening up to one of its largest tourism markets after the hit from the coronavirus pandemic.But as much as Spain...

Trump delights supporters, alarms health officials with Tulsa rally

Amid a still-strong pandemic and after weeks of protests about racial inequality, President Donald Trump will hold a rally with thousands of supporters in Oklahoma on Saturday in an effort to reinvigorate his re-election campaign. Trump has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020