Third arrest in Punjab's Behbal Kalan police firing incident

A Punjab police SIT, probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents, on Saturday said it has arrested another person on the charge of conspiring with other accused in fabricating the self-defence theory. Pankaj Bansal of Faridkot-based Pankaj Motors was held, police said.

This is the second arrest in a week, and the third till date, in the 2015 case, said police. Former Senior Superintendent of Police Moga Charanjit Sharma, the main accused, and his associate Sohail Singh Brar had already been arrested by the SIT in Behbal Kalan firing case.

Pankaj Bansal, who had an automobile workshop in Faridkot at the time of the incident, has been arrested for fabricating a false defence theory by intentionally aiding the accused, said Inspector General of Police and SIT chief investigator, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh in an official release. The accused will be produced in the court on Sunday.

The SIT probe found that Pankaj Bansal played a key role in the facilitating accused in creating fake evidence in the case after the police firing incident. Police firing incidents had taken place at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura in 2015. Two persons were killed in police firing on anti-sacrilege protesters at Behbal Kalan. The protests had taken place following the incidents of desecration of religious texts.

SIT investigations revealed that the police team which had opened fire at protesters had allegedly hatched a conspiracy theory of self-defence. They fabricated evidence by creating fake bullet marks on the pilot gypsy of the then Moga SSP to support their self-defence theory.

The accused had claimed that it was after a mob of protesters had allegedly fired at the vehicle, the police retaliated in self defence..