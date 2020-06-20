Left Menu
KTR directs Telangana Education Dept to work with T-SAT network for quality content in online teaching

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday suggested that the T-SAT network channels should be available to every student in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-06-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 23:20 IST
IT Minister of Telangana KT Rama Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday suggested that the T-SAT network channels should be available to every student in the state. He made these remarks during a review meeting with officials.

"Actions to ensure enjoyable learning, a pioneer in e-education with modern technology by working in coordination between T-SAT Education Department. It is suggested that the Department of Education should work in coordination with the T-SAT network to provide quality content in online teaching," said a press release from KTR's office. The release further added, "The idea is to create content that makes educational teaching enjoyable and that T-SAT network channels are the number one in the nation in using online technology."

"The minister expressed satisfaction that the T-SAT educational and expert channels have already achieved good results in terms of curriculum teaching and spreading awareness to students and unemployed," the release said. The minister also directed that the Joint Action Plan should be formulated to work with teachers working within the Ministry of Education and as part of that, a special meeting with the state's education department should be held. (ANI)

