Cong pays homage to soldiers killed in Ladakh face-off

The Congress' Chandigarh unit held a silent protest and candlelight vigil on Saturday to pay homage to Indian soldiers killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galvan Valley. Chandigarh Congress president Pradeep Chabra who reached the protest site said: "whenever any enemy has indulged in any misadventure on the border, our brave Indian army soldiers have always bravely fought and foiled their bid".

However, he raised questions over the intelligence inputs and asked: "why our brave soldiers were martyred in a bloody clash which happened for the first time in 45 years after 1975?" Why were our soldiers left unarmed? he asked. "On one hand the Defence Minister says that Chinese soldiers have entered the Indian territory and high-level military negotiation between the two armies are being held to push them back, and on other, the prime minister says no one entered the Indian territory and nobody captured our land," he said.

"So who should be trusted and who is lying, the defence minister or the PM?" he questioned. "If nobody from the Chinese army entered our territory, how and where did our 20 soldiers got martyred?" he asked.

The Chandigarh Congress held a protest at Sector-17 plaza to pay homage to brave soldiers who were killed in Galwan Valley on Monday night.