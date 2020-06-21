Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP's COVID-19 tally reaches 17,135; death toll rises to 529

Prasad said that random testing was being carried out in old age homes, orphanages and juvenile homes on the directions of the chief minister. COVID-19 cases have been found in old age homes in Sultanpur, Kushinagar and Jalaun districts and in orphanages and juvenile homes in Meerut and Kanpur.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-06-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 00:11 IST
UP's COVID-19 tally reaches 17,135; death toll rises to 529

Twenty-two people have succumbed to COVID-19 and 541 more people tested positive in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday. The death toll in the state is 529 now with the coronavirus tally reaching 17,135, they said.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 10,369 of the total infected have recovered. The state has 6,237 active COVID-19 patients now. Among the 22 new fatalities, five have been reported from Meerut, two each in Kanpur Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi and Hapur, one each in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Sambhal, Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Etawah, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad and Baghpat, a health department release said.

As many as 65 cases were reported from Hapur followed by 55 in Kanpur Nagar, 41 in Gautam Budhnagar, 40 in Ghaziabad and 38 in Lucknow among others, the release said On Friday, 14,048 samples were tested, he said, adding that ASHA workers have tracked over 17 thousand people. Samples of 1,567 of them have been sent for testing, he said. Prasad said that random testing was being carried out in old age homes, orphanages and juvenile homes on the directions of the chief minister.

COVID-19 cases have been found in old age homes in Sultanpur, Kushinagar and Jalaun districts and in orphanages and juvenile homes in Meerut and Kanpur. A government spokesman said urban slums were sampled randomly across the state. In the bigger districts, 10 slums were sampled. In the middle size districts, 5 slums per districts and in the smaller districts 2 slums per district were sampled.

A total of 311 slums were randomly tested across the state. Thirty slums in 20 districts showed positivity for COVID-19 in pool test. Out of 4,160 samples tested, 75 samples tested positive and the results of 4,085 came out negative. Twenty districts which "showed positivity" are Ambedkar Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Sultanpur, Varanasi, Moradabad, Mathura, Shravasti, Aligarh, Auraiya, Badaun, Ballia, Etah, Firozabad, Ghazipur, Jalaun, Kanpur Nagar, Merrut and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Such random sampling is being carried out to map the vulnerability of high risk groups, generate awareness among them and take corrective measures in time to contain the spread of infection, the spokesman said. The chief minister has directed all DMs to take precautionary measures. He has also asked for active contact-tracing and sampling wherever "positivity" has been found in the slums, the spokesman added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast ex-president Bedie says he will run in 2020 election

Ivory Coasts octogenarian former President Henri Konan Bedie will run for office again in presidential elections in October, he said in a statement on Saturday. Bedies candidacy is the latest twist in a turbulent build-up to a vote that is ...

China overplayed its cards, says Gurumurthy

Amid the ongoing border row between New Delhi and Beijing, RSS ideologue Swaminathan Gurumurthy said on Saturday that China has overplayed its cards, unmindful of its highly indebted financial position. Gurumurthy further said Chinas debt t...

6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trumps campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus. The campaigns communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said in a statement that quar...

Yoga and health complement each other: CM Adiyanath

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the ancient practice and health complement each other. Immunity increases by practising yoga. If the immunity system of a person is stro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020