Left Menu
Development News Edition

Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar's Zadibal

An exchange of fire is underway between terrorists and joint team of security forces at Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-06-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 09:46 IST
Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar's Zadibal
Visuals from the cordon and search operation in Srinagar on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

An exchange of fire is underway between terrorists and joint team of security forces at Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday. Three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

A joint team of security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Zadibal area earlier today after inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. Mobile internet services have been snapped in the Srinagar area. The joint team of security forces comprise of CRPF Valley QAT, and personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020