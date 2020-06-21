Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar's Zadibal

An exchange of fire is underway between terrorists and joint team of security forces at Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday. Three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

A joint team of security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Zadibal area earlier today after inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. Mobile internet services have been snapped in the Srinagar area. The joint team of security forces comprise of CRPF Valley QAT, and personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)