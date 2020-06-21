People in Jammu buy 'Boycott China' face masks
ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-06-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 09:57 IST
After a face-off with China, people in Jammu have decided to boycott Chinese goods. On Sunday people were seen buying indigenously manufactured 'Boycott China' face masks to fight coronavirus. "After Galwan valley clash with China,'Boycott China' masks are in huge demand, said Amit, a shop owner in Srinagar said while speaking to ANI.
"I have got masks imprinted with favourite characters of my children. At least they will wear it happily," said a customer. Notably, some of the masks also have slogans like "Boycott Made in China" and "Boycott Red China, Buy Made In India."
At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15. (ANI)
