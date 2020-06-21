Guj: People perform yoga indoors; post pics, videos online

Yoga enthusiasts in Gujarat marked the International Day of Yoga by performing exercises indoors and on terraces of their homes as no outdoor camps were organised due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of people posted their pictures and videos in various yoga poses on social media platforms with messages stressing on the benefits of yoga in fighting coronavirus.

Some yoga teachers used online platforms to guide people to perform various asanas at their homes. A video was telecast live on the official Facebook pages of the Gujarat State Yoga Board and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to guide people on how to perform exercises as per the common yoga protocol.

The chief minister performed yoga at his residence in the state capital Gandhinagar along with his wife Anjali Rupani and Gujarat Yoga Board Chairman Shishpal Rajput. In a 41-minute video posted on his Facebook page, Vijay Rupani was seen performing various yoga asanas.

State Governor Acharya Devvrat also posted a video clip on his official Twitter account, showing him performing 'Surya Namaskar', which he said helps "increase the life span, wisdom, strength, courage, and radiance". "Perform Yoga, stay fit, and make your life happy," he said in his message on the micro blogging site.

The International Yoga Day was preceded by a six-day '#DoYogaBeatCorona' awareness campaign launched by the state government. Yoga Day this year went digital for the first time since June 21, 2015, when it began to be celebrated annually across the world.

Politicians, bureaucrats and citizens of Gujarat posted photos and videos of their yoga activities on social media platforms with #DoYogaBeatCorona and messages like 'Yoga for good health' and 'I love yoga for healthy and happy life'. "#DoYogaBeatCorona Lets take a pledge to beat corona by doing yoga and increase your immunity and also also increase mental peace," yoga enthusiast Umesh Tawari tweeted.

"The ancient science of Yoga is Indias great gift to the world. Glad to see more and more people adopting it. Amid stress and strife, especially with #COVID19, practising Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene," yoga pactitioner Sunil Kavithiya tweeted along with photos of him performing exercises on his terrace. "Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of Oneness with yourself, the world and nature," another yoga enthusiast Meet Prajapati said in his Twitter post.