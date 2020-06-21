Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: People perform yoga indoors; post pics, videos online

Yoga Day this year went digital for the first time since June 21, 2015, when it began to be celebrated annually across the world. Politicians, bureaucrats and citizens of Gujarat posted photos and videos of their yoga activities on social media platforms with #DoYogaBeatCorona and messages like 'Yoga for good health' and 'I love yoga for healthy and happy life'.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-06-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 12:22 IST
Guj: People perform yoga indoors; post pics, videos online

Yoga enthusiasts in Gujarat marked the International Day of Yoga by performing exercises indoors and on terraces of their homes as no outdoor camps were organised due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of people posted their pictures and videos in various yoga poses on social media platforms with messages stressing on the benefits of yoga in fighting coronavirus.

Some yoga teachers used online platforms to guide people to perform various asanas at their homes. A video was telecast live on the official Facebook pages of the Gujarat State Yoga Board and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to guide people on how to perform exercises as per the common yoga protocol.

The chief minister performed yoga at his residence in the state capital Gandhinagar along with his wife Anjali Rupani and Gujarat Yoga Board Chairman Shishpal Rajput. In a 41-minute video posted on his Facebook page, Vijay Rupani was seen performing various yoga asanas.

State Governor Acharya Devvrat also posted a video clip on his official Twitter account, showing him performing 'Surya Namaskar', which he said helps "increase the life span, wisdom, strength, courage, and radiance". "Perform Yoga, stay fit, and make your life happy," he said in his message on the micro blogging site.

The International Yoga Day was preceded by a six-day '#DoYogaBeatCorona' awareness campaign launched by the state government. Yoga Day this year went digital for the first time since June 21, 2015, when it began to be celebrated annually across the world.

Politicians, bureaucrats and citizens of Gujarat posted photos and videos of their yoga activities on social media platforms with #DoYogaBeatCorona and messages like 'Yoga for good health' and 'I love yoga for healthy and happy life'. "#DoYogaBeatCorona Lets take a pledge to beat corona by doing yoga and increase your immunity and also also increase mental peace," yoga enthusiast Umesh Tawari tweeted.

"The ancient science of Yoga is Indias great gift to the world. Glad to see more and more people adopting it. Amid stress and strife, especially with #COVID19, practising Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene," yoga pactitioner Sunil Kavithiya tweeted along with photos of him performing exercises on his terrace. "Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of Oneness with yourself, the world and nature," another yoga enthusiast Meet Prajapati said in his Twitter post.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Former national security adviser John Bolton can move forward in publishing his tell-all book, a federal judge ruled Saturday, despite efforts by the Trump administration to block the release because of concerns that classified information ...

Asanas on ice blocks, silambam asanas mark IYD amidst lockdown

A rapid sequenceof yogasanas for an hour on huge ice blocks and asanas with silambam, a traditional Tamil martial arts, marked the sixth International Day of Yogacelebrations in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The Coronavirus pandemic did not appear ...

Shooting, protests test Atlanta's image of Black prosperity

Police cars burned in the streets of Atlanta as protesters smashed windows and spray-painted graffiti outside CNN headquarters. Even during the national outcry over police brutality and racial injustice, Chassidy Evans struggled to understa...

Sky gazers in city gather on rooftops to witness solar eclipse

Sky gazers and space enthusiasts in the city have all geared up to watch the annular solar eclipse, as the celestial phenomenon began here on Sunday at 1046 am. Several people went up to to their rooftops to witness the rare celestial treat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020