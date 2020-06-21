Left Menu
Two terrorists local, one involved in last month's attack on BSF personnel: IG Srinagar on Zadibal encounter

Out of the three terrorists engaged in an exchange of fire with security forces in Zadibal area, one was involved in the attack on BSF jawans which took place last month, according to Inspector General (IG) Police, Srinagar Vijay Kumar on Sunday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-06-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 13:57 IST
IG Srinagar, Vijay Kumar, talking to reporters on Sunday morning. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Out of the three terrorists engaged in an exchange of fire with security forces in Zadibal area, one was involved in the attack on BSF jawans which took place last month, according to Inspector General (IG) Police, Srinagar Vijay Kumar on Sunday. The police official said that the security forces, after getting to know that two of the terrorists were local residents, had called up their parents to appeal to them for surrendering.

"Three terrorists are trapped in a house. Through our sources, we go to know of their identity and called their parents who appealed to them to surrender. But they did not relent. We gave them 2.5 hours to surrender. Two of the terrorists are local residents as per their family members," Kumar told reporters here. "They started firing following which the security forces started retaliating. Two of them are active since 2019, one was involved in an attack on two BSF jawans last month," he added.

An exchange of fire is underway between terrorists and a joint team of security forces at Zadibal area of Srinagar after a joint team of security forces had launched a cordon and search operation after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. Mobile internet services have been snapped in the Srinagar area.

The joint team of security forces comprise of CRPF Valley QAT, and personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

